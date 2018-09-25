Michigan football gets commit from 'extremely instinctive' Cornell Wheeler

USA Today Sports

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Michigan picked up another commitment for its 2020 recruiting class, and it’s a local one.

Cornell Wheeler, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker from West Bloomfield High School, announced his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday.

Wheeler, known as an instinctive player, is the No. 466-ranked player in the country for 2020, per 247Sports, and No. 13 overall in Michigan.

“If you go to a West Bloomfield game, and there are a lot of recruits at that school, you see No. 44 show up again and again,” said Allen Trieu, Midwest recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “On a team on a bunch of very athletic kids, he’s one of the guys who is constantly making plays. He has a nose for the football, extremely instinctive and smart.”

Wheeler had reported offers from Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Syracuse and a host of others. Trieu said Wheeler will need to add weight over the next two seasons if he’s going to contend for early playing time at U-M. However, he expects Wheeler to contend for special teams minutes as a freshman and doesn’t expect him to have trouble understanding Don Brown’s defense.

