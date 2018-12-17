Michigan HS basketball games canceled because of whooping cough

If you had whooping cough as the reason for the first bizarre basketball cancelation of the 2018-19 basketball season, go ahead and pat yourself on the back.

The games in question came in Michigan, where a series of whooping cough cases were confirmed at Holland Christian High School. Because three of the six confirmed positive cases were diagnosed in members of the Holland Christian freshman and JV basketball teams, the Grand Rapids Christian teams they were scheduled to compete against decided it was safer to call off all the games between the schools.

Here’s more from Michigan ABC affiliate and TEGNA partner WZZM:

It was Grand Rapids Christian’s decision to cancel the games, and Holland Christian issued this statement about it: “Holland Christian has confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) and is following all Allegan County Health Department direction. Despite being cleared to play, Grand Rapids Christian has chosen not to play basketball, so we agreed to cancel the games.”

The contests will not be rescheduled, barring some additional development. However, the fact that whooping cough necessitated the cancelations stands out. Why? Because the disease has been nearly eradicated from the United States. Most children receive whooping cough vaccinations across the first two years of their lives, beginning when they are just two months old.

That apparently didn’t keep them from striking teens in Holland. The hope now is just that it doesn’t spread beyond there.