Michigan HS girls basketball coach accused of bullying, shaming player

A Michigan high school girls basketball coach has been accused of bullying one of her players in her classroom the day after a game, with others now coming forward to assert that she’s hardly the coach’s first victim of public shaming.

As reported by Detroit FOX affiliate WJBK, an unspecified Trenton (Mich.) High School girls basketball coach was captured on social media publicly shaming one of her players in her class the following day. No sooner than that player had posted the in-class attack online than others poured forward with similar tales of public bullying.

Some of those anecdotes were outright horrific, as captured by WJBK:

The response was social media posts in the hundreds, some citing first hand accounts. One student wrote that she was called a “dirty trash bag that she wants to bury.” Another says they were made to stand in front of the class, and were screamed at when they left.

The volume of allegations against the coach has led to an investigation by the school administration. And while no public discipline will be taken against the coach until that investigation is complete, it’s clear that the school’s leadership is taking the claims against the coach very seriously.

“Any actions that would be interpreted as bullying are considered serious, will be investigated and appropriate corrective measures will be taken,” Trenton Superintendent Rodney Wakeham told WJBK.