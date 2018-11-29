Michigan HS QB still solid with Boston College despite OC change

Samuel Johnson III is taking his official visit to Boston College on Friday and expects to remain an Eagle, according to his father, Sam Johnson II.

Father and son aren’t going to let the departure of Scot Loeffler to Bowling Green deter their plans.

Loeffler was named Bowling Green’s head coach while Johnson was in class Wednesday.

The former Michigan quarterback was offensive coordinator and Johnson’s main recruiter. Loeffler was on hand when Johnson committed in May to BC.

Johnson said at least six schools called when they found out Loeffler was leaving BC, but in this instance relationships mattered.

“Scott had a lot to do with our decision, but Coach (Steve) Addazio built a relationship with Sam. He flew in and spent a couple of hours with him during his recruitment. He was sincere and didn’t come off as someone who didn’t care. We like coach Addazio and I haven’t had a chance to really sit down with Sam, but he said he’s still going. We’re Eagles and we’re still going.’’

