Michigan State one of few schools that wouldn't pay for Brian Bowen

Opening statements in the college basketball corruption case mentioned Michigan State basketball. But it’s not bad news.

The Spartans were mentioned in a good light on the first day of the federal trial against three men, including would-be agent Christian Dawkins of Saginaw. They are accused of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Part of the case centers around the recruitment of Saginaw native Brian Bowen, which MSU was involved in, and which the FBI exposed before last season began. Dawkins, a former middleman for a sports agency, was accused of trying to steer recruits to certain schools for money.

Bowen’s family was accused of committing to Louisville in exchange for $100,000 from the shoe company Adidas. Louisville is an Adidas-sponsored school.

But Steve Haney, the attorney for Dawkins said, “Michigan State was one of the only schools that was not going to pay Brian Bowen to go there,” according to the Tucson Daily Star on Tuesday.

