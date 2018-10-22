Midseason ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year candidates

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 22, 2018
<p><strong>School:</strong> Yorktown (Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Nebraska<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Not only are the Tigers 28-0 (as of 10/8) but they have only dropped one set in 2018 with the services of Knuckles at their disposal. Her 312 kills (4.3 per set) leads the team and she’s second in both digs (282, 3.9 per set) and aces (18).</p> <p><em>Photo: Jordan Kartholl, Muncie Star Press</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Assumption (Louisville)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-1<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: There’s been no stopping Rader at any point this season, or 35-0 Assumption for that matter. She’s been a force for the top-ranked Rockets, recording 305 kills (as of 10/8) (3.6 per set) and hitting a remarkable .558. She has just 27 errors on 498 swings and is also second on the team in blocks with 47.</p> <p><em>Photo: Scott Utterback, Louisville Courier-Journal</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Outside hitter<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-3<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: As the go-to hitter for the 33-2 (as of 10/8) Monarchs this fall Berty has racked up 379 kills (4.3 per set) and hit .302 (as of 10/8). She’s also third in digs with 210 and fourth in both blocks (36) and aces (25).</p> <p><em>Photo: Jason Yap</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Walton (Marietta, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Outside hitter<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-4<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Playing the toughest travel schedule in nation, the Raiders are 34-3 (as of 10/8) behind a team-leading 378 kills (4.6 per set) from Gonzales. She’s also hitting .344 and is second with 31 aces to go with 177 digs (2.2 digs per set).</p> <p><em>Photo: Gil Gonzalez</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Outside hitter<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: LSU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: At 35-1 (as of Oct. 8), it’s been an incredible season to date for the Bobcat. Flickinger has been in the middle of it all, leading with 384 kills (4.7 per set) while hitting .341. She also has team-highs with 452 digs (5.6 per set) and 27 aces, plus is third with 47 blocks.</p> <p><em>Photo: Byron Nelson High School</em></p>
As teams in many states reach the halfway point of their season and beyond, it’s time to look at midseason candidates for 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Team
The honor will be determined in late mid-December.
This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the Player of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of volleyball to be played.
