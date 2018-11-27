Migos is ready to get in on the AAU hoops game, and not just as a stunt

One could argue that Migos is (still) as hot an act as any in rap or hip hop. Now they’re trying to bring some of that heat to the basketball court, and not as athletes themselves.

The forthcoming Migos AAU team — which will be called YRN — held tryouts on a recent weekend and is allegedly in the process of picking its first-ever roster.

The entry of Migos into the wild world of elite celebrity-backed youth basketball programs is a unique twist because of who Migos and frontman Quavo are. Quavo is a well-known and recognized hoophead who happens to be a former multi-sport high school athlete who decided the rap game gave him better odds for stardom than football (he may be right).

Now he’s trying to reconnect with basketball, joining the likes of Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal, Rockets point guard Chris Paul, free agent Carmelo Anthony, Magic forward Elfrid Payton and others who own and run their own AAU programs. LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.’s emergence led to his father’s major backing for the North Coast Blue Chips.

Now Quavo and his Migos fam are on the clock. It will be fascinating to see how ambitious they are out of the shoot, and whether Team YRN has the firepower to be able to make a difference.

Either way, it will be worth keeping an eye on YRN and Quavo. If things aren’t going well, maybe Quavo will suit up himself.