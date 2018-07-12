Mike Bibby getting 'feet wet' with Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League team

Mike Bibby is always looking to spread his wings for bigger basketball coaching opportunities, while also stacking state high school championships in Arizona at his alma mater, Phoenix Shadow Mountain.

This month, the former 14-year NBA guard has been with the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA Summer League. Bibby is listed as volunteer summer assistant, according to nba.com.

“Just getting my feet wet a lil bit,” Bibby texted azcentral sports when asked if there was a chance he could join the NBA team’s staff.

Henry Bibby, Mike’s dad, was an assistant with the Grizzlies from 2009-13.

Mike Bibby, the former University of Arizona standout who retired as an NBA player in 2012, has openly said that he is seeking a college or NBA coaching opportunity since completing his college degree through UNLV online last year.

