Four-star defensive end Mike Morris flips from Florida State to Michigan

One day after Michigan football earned a 49-3 win over Western Michigan, coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff earned a win on the recruiting trail.

Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage defensive end Mike Morris announced Sunday night he flipped his verbal commitment from Florida State to Michigan.

“I just want to thank everyone on the Florida State staff for everything they’ve done for me and my family,” Morris wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “I’ll always be a Seminole and bled (SIC) garnet and gold. However, I’ve been doing a lot of praying so God can lead me in the right direction. So with that being said, I feel like God is guiding me in a different direction. So I would like to say that I’m decommitting from Florida State University and recommitting to the University of Michigan.”

Morris, a prospect in the class of 2019, is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Morris is the No. 322 recruit in the nation, the No. 22 strong-side defensive end and the No. 44 prospect from Florida.

Morris previously visited Michigan in the summer. He had been committed to Florida State since Feb. 27, 2016; his father, Mike Morris Sr., was an offensive lineman for the Seminoles.

Morris’ commitment gives the Wolverines 21 total commitments in their 2019 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 10 in the nation and tops in the Big Ten.