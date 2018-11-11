Mike Sainristil breaks tackles and beats defenders on way to end zone

USA Today Sports

Just because Everett High School (Mass.) had been eliminated from the playoffs doesn’t mean Mike Sainristil turned off Beast Mode.

In Massachusetts, teams continue to play until they have hit the allotted games they were guaranteed. Everett continued to play.

And Sainristil continued to ball.

MORE: Saintristil commits to Michigan

He caught a screen pass, and his blockers held up long enough to get an easy first down. Then the defenders came through and the play looked like it was dead.

But Sainristil broke through a trio of defenders. Then he broke a fourth tackle. And then a fifth. Then he outraced defenders six, seven, eight and nine to the end zone.

It was part of Everett’s 48-14 win over Acton-Boxborough (Mass.) High School.

Sainristil decommitted from Virginia Tech in October and then committed to Michigan on Nov. 4.

Everett, which only has one loss on the season, is scheduled to play on Nov. 22 against Masconomet Regional (Boxford, Mass.).

