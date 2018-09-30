Mikey Williams, an eighth grader, just threw down a windmill dunk

What were you doing as an eighth grader?

Chances are, not throwing down windmill dunks during game action.

But at 14 years old, Mikey Williams is something different.

Mikey Williams crushing WINDMILLS 😱 pic.twitter.com/6Gpz6OKE5d — Overtime (@overtime) September 30, 2018

Not even a hoodie could hinder him as he went up uncontested for the windmill jam.

Williams is ranked the No. 1 basketball player in the Class of 2023 by the Naismith National Youth All American Report, two spots ahead of Lebron James Jr.

The point guard listed as 6-foot-1 by JuniorFutureISO, but as it’s September of his eighth grade year, he’s bound to keep growing — if he hasn’t surpassed that height already.

It’s not his first time making waves with his athletic prowess.