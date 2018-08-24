Milton Academy (Mass.) star lineman Greg Crippen transfers to IMG days before start of season

Greg Crippen is too young to be rated with stars. He’s too young to receive scholarship offers from more than a token handful of major programs. However, he’s apparently not too young to leave home for another state just days away from football season.

Crippen, a sophomore, announced on Twitter Thursday that he is transferring from Milton Academy, the elite Mass. school where he spent his freshman season, to IMG Academy, the Florida sports academy where many of the nation’s best congregate to certify their collegiate bona fides.

I would like to thank Milton Academy, the Coaches, Players and especially Coach MacDonald for this past year. However, after much thought I will be transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for High School.@IMGAFootball #IMGfam pic.twitter.com/rsGtR5RcmE — Greg CRIPPEN (@gregcrippen) August 23, 2018

Crippen will presumably have three years in Florida, though it’s uncertain how much time he’ll get in 2018, if any. He announced he would attend IMG on the eve of the program’s season opener in Pennsylvania at Pine-Richland, a game he’s obviously not playing in. Week 2 against Miami Norland might be possible, but is also likely a stretch.

So what’s motivating Crippen’s decision? The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end already holds scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Boston College and Purdue, so it’s not like playing in Massachusetts is keeping him from getting any exposure.

Rather, Crippen is likely betting that more exposure will breed even more offers, all while pushing his development forward due to the intense competition that will surround him at IMG.

It’s a decent bet, but it’s not sure thing, either. Then again, a high school degree from Milton Academy isn’t a sure guarantee of acceptance into an elite college, it’s just a decent bet.