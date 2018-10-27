Minn. youth football game halted after adults fight, gun fired

A football game among 10-year-olds in St. Paul, Minn., was cut short when someone fired a gunshot during a fight between adults on the sidelines.

According to what police told the St. Paul Pioneer Press and other outlets, no one was injured in the altercation outside the West Minnehaha Recreation Center in the St. Paul neighborhood of Frogtown on Thursday night. Per what police told the Pioneer Press, police arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday afternoon and recovered a gun.

Numerous callers reported that a male with a handgun was shooting into a crowd, according to a police report obtained by the Pioneer Press. Other people said the man shot in the air, St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

The Pioneer Press reports that St. Paul Frogtown Football was playing North Area Titan Football in a tournament for 9- and 10-year-olds.

Witnesses reported there was an altercation between adults attending the game, and some of them began to physically fight, Ernster said. At some point, a man fired a gunshot, then went to a sport-utility vehicle in the parking lot and left, witnesses told police.

The game was immediately canceled, according to what St. Paul Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Clare Cloyd told the Pioneer Press.