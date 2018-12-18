Minn. youth hockey coach dies after falling, hitting head on ice

There are additional perils that come with coaching hockey at any level because of the nature of the surface. Their full impact was felt over the weekend in Minnesota, where a youth coach slipped and fell on the ice, hitting his head and later dying as a result.

As reported by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Harv Graczyk fell and suffered a traumatic head injury when he slipped and hit his head on the ice in late November. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, as required, but his chin strap was apparently too loose and the helmet slipped off before his head struck the frozen ground.

Graczyk was 67 and coached youth hockey for more than 30 years in the twin cities area, per the Star Tribune.

Sometimes called, “Grandpa Harv,” Graczyk had a reputation for connecting with his players, and sticking with them throughout their careers.

“He was known for touching hearts,” Tony Christensen one of his longtime friends, told the Star Tribune. “He was an extremely caring person.

“He would help people out.”

Now people are trying to help out the Graczyk family in their time of need; as of Monday evening, more than $23,000 had been donated to help defray the cost of forthcoming funeral expenses.