Minnesota commit Brady Weeks receives Under Armour All-America Jersey

Photo: Intersport

Fort Zumwalt West’s (O’Fallon, Mo.) Brady Weeks received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-1, 225-pound long snapper is the top ranked player at his position, and 27th in the state Missouri.

Brady Weeks presents his dad, Kent Weeks, with the Dream Champion award. (Photo: Intersport)

Weeks’ committed to Minnesota in January, adding to PJ Fleck’s already solid class, which currently ranks No. 30 in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

