Minnesota commit Brady Weeks receives Under Armour All-America Jersey

Aww Snap! The No. 1️⃣ ranked long snapper in the nation is officially an Under Armour All-American. Welcome to the @UAFootball family, Brady Weeks! #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/UYJQbIJdsj — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) September 4, 2018

Fort Zumwalt West’s (O’Fallon, Mo.) Brady Weeks received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-1, 225-pound long snapper is the top ranked player at his position, and 27th in the state Missouri.

Weeks’ committed to Minnesota in January, adding to PJ Fleck’s already solid class, which currently ranks No. 30 in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.