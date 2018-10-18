Minnesota HS football player apologizes for leaving bench to make tackle

A senior captain of a Minnesota high school football team has issued an apology for his unsportsmanlike actions when he left the sideline to chase down an opponent who had a clean breakaway to the end zone.

As reported by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, among other local outlets, Cathedral High School (St. Cloud, Minn.) senior captain Brad Reuter ran from his team’s sideline on to the field to tackle Zimmerman (Minn.) High School running back Camerin Morey at the 12 yard line during the closing minutes of the teams’ face off on Friday. The play drew multiple flags, and after a referee conference Morey was awarded an 88 yard touchdown run, which padded Zimmerman’s lead.

You can see video of the play above.

Reuter took to Twitter the following day to apologize for his actions on the field:

In fact, the touchdown came when the game was already fairly out of reach. Cathedral, which entered the game winless, trailed 40-20 at the time of the incident, and fell 53-20.

Still, the fact that the impromptu illegal tackle didn’t factor in the final score doesn’t mean that it hasn’t sparked some outrage, though not from his own team, which responded to the Reuter’s Tweet apology saying that it supported its captain and his apology.