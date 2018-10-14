Mission Viejo HS (Calif.) forfeits four games due to ineligible player

Mission Viejo High School (Calif). forfeited its first four games of the season due to an ineligible player being on the roster, according to High School Football America.

The Diablos, who had been 8-0, self-reported themselves to the CIF Southern Section.

Their record is now 4-4.

In a statement provided to High School Football America, Mission Viejo High School principal Tricia Osborne said administration discovered the team had played the athlete on Oct. 5.

“After investigating, it was discovered that due to an error in paperwork submission, the player in question, was in fact, not eligible,” the statement said.

It also said the player was not a transfer from a different district.

Mission Viejo had been in USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 in Week 8 before dropping out prior to Week 9.

The team is 2-0 in South Coast League play. If the Diablos finish in the top two of the league, the will still qualify for the playoffs, according to High School Football America.