Four-star Charles Moore looks forward to playing with the "Sip Boys" at Under Armour All-America Game

Louisville (Miss.) defensive lineman Charles Moore received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

At 6-4, 260-pounds, Moore is a top-10 ranked defensive tackle and top-5 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi per ESPN, which also ranks him among the nation’s top-100 overall prospects.

“It’s just really truly a blessing. I didn’t really expect it so I just want give all praise to God. He made it happen,” Moore told USA TODAY.

Moore committed to Mississippi State last August and is one of 10 players from the state of Mississippi to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game which includes fellow Bulldog commits; Nathan Pickering, De’Monte Russell and Jarrian Jones.

When asked about how solid he is to the Bulldogs:

“It’s still Mississippi State but I still have my interest in other schools. I’m still exploring, I’m just a kid, you know. I made a decision based off of the loyalty they showed me. My family, my mom and dad, will probably have the last say so but right now I’m showing a lot of interest in Tennessee and Auburn so those are two watch out schools.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.