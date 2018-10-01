Mississippi WR Dannis Jackson excited about Under Armour All-America Game, Ole Miss

Sumrall (Miss.) wide receiver Dannis Jackson received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“(Being named an All-American) means a lot to me,” Jackson told USA TODAY from Sumrall High Monday. “I’ve always wanted to be an All-American. I’ve always watched the game even before high school, so to be selected to be in the game means a lot.

“I’ve always believed in myself and thought I was good enough. When I got to high school and started playing it was easier than I thought, and as long as you keep producing on the field things like this will keep happening.”

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety, Jackson is a top-20 ranked wide receiver and top-10 overall prospect in Mississippi per ESPN, which also ranks him among the nation’s top-150 overall prospects.

Jackson, who holds scholarship offers from much of the SEC, committed to home state Ole Miss in in late July. He remains steadfast in that decision. “I felt at home with Ole Miss and I don’t see myself going anywhere else,” he told USA TODAY.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.