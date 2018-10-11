Missouri HS football program lands $25,000 donation from Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres has developed a well-earned reputation for being generous to inspirational individuals and cause. She found both in the McCluer South-Berkeley High School (Ferguson, Mo.) football program.

As reported by Missouri CBS affiliate KMOV, the McCluer South-Berkeley football players wrote the Ellen Show a letter attesting to the impact McCluer South-Berkeley football coach Howard Brown made on their life.

Here’s what the team wrote in a letter to the show that garnered a strong response:

Howard Brown is the head football coach at McCluer South-Berkeley High School in his 15 years as a coach he has made it his life’s work to change the lives of at-risk youth in our community. He treats these kids as his own and will do anything to make sure they feel loved. His players don’t have much and so Coach B uses his own money to provide food, uniforms, and gear for them. Many of his players don’t have positive male role models and consider Coach B their father. Because of him – these kids are beating incredible odds. Coach B doesn’t just teach boys football – he teaches them life.

In fact, the letter so touched the comedienne that she donated $25,000 to the program in honor of their coach on the spot. The reaction from Ellen was as inspirational as the letter and emotion itself.

There’s been no word of how McCluer South-Berkeley plans to spend the money, but there’s no question that there are innumerable outlets they could pour it into. And, with any luck, the sudden spike in awareness might even inspire more donations to help the team.