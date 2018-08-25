USA Today Sports

Mollie Tibbetts' brother throws for 2 TDs, rushes for another in game he nearly missed

Brian Powers, Des Moines Register

Football

LISBON, Iowa — Scott Tibbetts, the brother of slain Iowa woman Mollie Tibbetts, nearly didn’t play in Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School’s season opener on Friday.

He decided a day before the game, on Thursday, that he would take the field.

Tibbetts started at quarterback and threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in BGM’s 35-24 victory over Lisbon. Tibbetts, a senior on the team, also recovered a late onside kick to help seal the victory for the Bears.

Mollie Tibbetts’ July 18 abduction and death became a national story. The funeral for the 20-year-old University of Iowa student will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in her hometown of Brooklyn.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

