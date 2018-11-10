Moment of silence held for Thousand Oaks bar shooting before playoff game

A moment of silence was held prior to the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) vs. San Clemente (Calif.) high school playoff football game Friday to recognize the people who were killed in a shooting in Thousands Oaks.

On Wednesday, 13 people were killed, including the gunman and a sheriff’s department sergeant, at Borderline Bar and Grill about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

MORE: Thousand Oaks shooter’s HS track coach claims he assaulted her

St. John Bosco is located in the L.A. area, about 58 miles from the shooting.

The game, taking place in San Clemente, is a little more than 100 miles up the coast from the bar where the shooting occurred.