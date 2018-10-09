Monster matchup: A glance at No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco

The two best high school football teams in the country reside roughly a half-hour drive from one another. On Friday night, the Southern California rivals will do battle in one of the biggest prep football duels of the millennium.

At Santa Ana Stadium, it will be No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) playing host to No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower). The stage is set for the duel between not just the top two teams in the Trinity League, not just the top two teams in California, but the top two teams in the country.

Full Rankings: USA TODAY Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 9

On one side is defending Super 25 national champion and current No. 1 Mater Dei, now 6-1 with the only defeat coming after the fact when it was forced to forfeit due to the use of an ineligible player in its season opener. On the other is St. John Bosco, riding high at 7-0 after last week’s 63-28 win over Orange Lutheran.

Bosco got four touchdowns from four-star junior and USC commit Kristopher Hutson in Friday night’s win. Two of Hutson’s scores came via kickoff return, the other two off receptions from five-star classmate DJ Uiagalelei.

MORE SUPER 25: RANKINGS | TOP STAR | SCOREBOARD

Meanwhile, Mater Dei was taking care of its own business, as five-star junior QB and USC commit Bryce Young threw two TDs apiece to Chosen 25 senior Bru McCoy and UCLA tight end commit Mike Martinez in a 49-7 triumph over Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.).

Now, the teams with FBS recruits up and down their respective rosters meet again. Last fall, the Monarchs beat Bosco twice en route to the program’s first state title and first Super 25 national title, 31-21 and 49-24.

Those victories only came after Bosco had defeated the Monarchs, 42-28, in the 2016 CIF-SS Division 1 final at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. And, at least on the field, Mater Dei has not lost since. Including the forfeit, the Monarchs are 21-1 since that loss to Bosco.

The Braves? They are 19-3, with two of those losses coming to this Friday night’s foe.

We will have plenty more to come on this matchup as it gets closer.