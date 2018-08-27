Montverde Academy's Brandon Newman returning to Indiana high school

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Purdue basketball recruiting target Brandon Newman, who transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida over the summer, announced Sunday he will return to Valparaiso.

In a Twitter post, Newman cited his mother’s health as a factor in the decision. He announced in July he would transfer to the Florida prep school, citing a desire to play against a higher caliber of competition.

Yet at the time, Newman also told the Journal & Courier certain “sacrifices,” such as time away from family and his support system, made the decision difficult.

Newman is scheduled to make an official visit to Purdue starting Thursday. Commitments Mason Gillis and Isaiah Thompson — plus target Armaan Franklin of Cathedral — are also scheduled to make official visits for the season-opening football game against Northwestern.

The 6-4 Newman is ranked No. 101 on the 24/7 Sports composite rankings of the 2019 class. He was already on the Boilermakers’ radar before averaging 25 points and 9.5 rebounds as a Valparaiso junior. He attracted more major conference attention while playing for Meanstreets on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring and summer.

