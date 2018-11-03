Morgan Hurd wins silver - her third medal - at 2018 gymnastics worlds

Morgan Hurd of Middletown won her her third medal – a silver in the floor exercise – at the 2018 Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

“Oh, I wanted it so badly,” the 17-year-old told the Associated Press. “Now I’ve got a full set.”

But having to perform behind Simone Biles was not easy.

“I was actually a little nervous going after Simone (Biles) because, you know, a lot to live up to, but I think I delivered well, and I’m really proud of myself,” Hurd said in a USA Gymnastics video interview.

Biles won the floor exercise competition as well as a bronze on the balance beam on Saturday to become the first woman in 30 years to win a medal in all six events at the world championships or Olympics. In all, Biles is leaving worlds with four golds, including a record fourth all-around title.

Hurd, who was the defending all-around world champion, earlier in the week won a bronze in the all-around competition and a team gold.

About her experience at worlds this year, Hurd said: “I just think it’s absolutely amazing, like, I loved every single minute of it, the energy, the team experience, everything.

“It’s completely different. I mean this year was a team competition, and so that just brought so much more happiness than last year, too, because I got to compete with my entire team, and it’s so much different because I’m a different person this year.”

