Motivation Monday: Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, an Alabama commit and younger brother of Crimson Tide star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family, my coaches, everyone. I just know that God put us all together for a reason. The Bible says that we’re all winners because Jesus lives inside of us so knowing that just makes me want to win that much more.”

Here are the fruits of Taulia Tagovailoa’s motivation.

Bama commit Taulia Tagovailoa has that IT FACTOR ⭐️ @tauliaa12 pic.twitter.com/6nPFrl2iSC — Overtime (@overtime) October 17, 2018

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY