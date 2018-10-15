Motivation Monday: Anthony Edwards dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Holy Spirit (Atlanta) shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. I want to make life easier for them and I go hard for them at all times. My sister just had a baby and my brother has one on the way so I want to take care of them one day. That’s what makes me go.”

Here are the fruits of Anthony Edwards’ motivation.

DON’T JUMP WITH ANTHONY EDWARDS 😤 pic.twitter.com/2EFkwepr6F — Overtime (@overtime) September 24, 2018

