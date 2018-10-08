Motivation Monday: Chosen 25 SG Brandon Boston dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Norcross (Ga.) shooting guard Brandon Boston, who is ranked No. 11 overall USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My mom. She goes to work at like 7 a.m. every day and doesn’t get back until like 8-9 p.m. I want to be able to give her an easy life. I want to make it so she doesn’t have to work anymore. That makes me go even harder.”

Here are the fruits of Brandon Boston’s motivation.

