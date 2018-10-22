Motivation Monday: DePaul commit Romeo Weems dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with New Haven (Mich.) High School forward Romeo Weems, a DePaul commit.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My parents and my grandma and just reaching my dreams. They’ve all sacrificed a lot for me and I want to make it, first because I love this game, but also because I want to be able to take care of them one day.”

Here are the fruits of Romeo Weems’ motivation:

