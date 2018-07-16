Motivation Monday: De'Vion Harmon dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Houston Hoops point guard De’Vion Harmon, an Oklahoma commit who recently won his second gold medal with USA Basketball.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Using being disrespect by recruiting rankings as motivation. All of the rankings are disrespectful to me because I feel I’ve accomplished just as much if not more than any player in the country. I know that I’m one of the best point guards and players in the country. It pisses me off that these guys keep me ranked so low, but what I do is just keep proving them wrong.”

Here are the fruits of De’Vion Harmon’s motivation.

