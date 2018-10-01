Motivation Monday: Elite center Kofi Cockburn dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) center Kofi Cockburn, one of the top bigs in the country.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just wanting to get better every day. My brother always told me that if you do tomorrow what you did today you’re gonna get tomorrow what you got today so I’m always trying to improve and do more. I just want to continue to get better and better. I never want to be comfortable.”

Here are the fruits of Kofi Cockburn’s motivation.

