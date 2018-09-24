Motivation Monday: Elite guard Cam Thomas dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) combo guard Cam Thomas, one of the top juniors in the country.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My mom and wanting to make it to the NBA. She’s made so many sacrifices for me and I really want to be able to take care of her one day. The NBA is my dream and I work every day to get there. It’s something that I feel like is going to happen.”

Here are the fruits of Cam Thomas motivation.

