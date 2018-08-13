Motivation Monday: Elite PG Tre Mann dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Village Christian (The Villages, Fla.) point guard Tre Mann.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. I owe them a lot and I want to be able to give back to them one day. That and my love for the game. I know how far this game has brought me and I want to work as hard as possible to accomplish my dreams.”

Here are the fruits of Tre Mann’s motivation.

