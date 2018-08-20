Motivation Monday: Five-star forward Jalen Johnson dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Nicolet (Glendale, Wis.) wing Jalen Johnson, who is ranked No. 11 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. They’ve done a lot for me and I want to give back to them one day. I would love to be able to make it so no one has to work again.”

Here are the fruits of Jalen Johnson’s motivation.

Top 10 2020, 5⭐️ Jalen Johnson DOMINATED Summer Jam, dunking on everybody and proving that he’s CLUTCH! He also added an offer from DUKE @Jalen_J23 #NY2LASUMMERJAM2K18 📺Full tourney highlights: https://t.co/JNyt33pXmZ pic.twitter.com/vPv16VnyNB — EGB 🚀 (@EricGetsBuckets) July 24, 2018

