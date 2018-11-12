Motivation Monday: Nolan Smith dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) defensive end Nolan Smith, a Georgia commit who is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. Every morning my mom sends out a scripture for me to basically get me through the day and give me something to think about. It helps me remember my focus and my goals. That makes me want it even more.”

Here are the fruits of Nolan Smith’s motivation.

