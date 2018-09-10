Motivation Monday: Quavaris Crouch dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Harding University (Charlotte, N.C.) running back/linebacker Quavaris Crouch, who is ranked No. 13 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just being where I’m from and wanting to get out and do better for my family. I grew up hard and just seeing how things have turned out for me in a positive way. I never thought I’d be in this position, but God kept his hand on me and it motivates me to go even harder to make it further and further.”

Here are the fruits of Quavaris Crouch’s motivation.

