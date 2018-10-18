Muskegon (Mich.) RB Cameron Martinez voted Week 10 Super 25 Top Star

Muskegon (Mich.) junior running back Cameron Martinez was overwhelmingly voted as the Super 25 Top Star for Week 10, after his incredible performance in last Friday’s win over Mona Shores (Norton Shores, Mich.).

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 10

The 5-foot-11 Martinez ran in seemingly any direction he wanted to in the Big Reds’ 55-35 win, totaling career highs of 352 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns as Muskegon, one of the top teams in our Super 25 Midwest Regional Rankings, improved to 8-0.

Martinez garnered nearly 35 percent of the vote, winning by more than 4,000 votes over the next-highest getter, Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) quarterback Ty Olenchuk, who threw for 346 yards and three TDs in the Silver Foxes’ win. In all, more than 23,000 votes were cast.

It’s worth keeping an eye on Martinez’s name over the next year. Ranked as the 19th-best prospect in Michigan by 247 Sports, he currently courts offers from Boston College, Northwestern, Indiana, Kentucky, Syracuse and a slew of MAC programs.