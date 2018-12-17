N.C. assistant football coach arrested for on campus drug charges

An assistant football coach in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with drug offenses, including four counts of selling and delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, essentially marking him as someone who was selling drugs within the periphery of the school at which he worked.

That campus is Goldsboro High School, where 28-year-old William McIntyre was an instructional assistant and assistant football coach. When the drug charges first surfaced against the now-former coach he was placed on leave, and then resigned five days later.

McIntyre reportedly spent roughly four months on campus, arriving in August just before the start of the football season and being served with the charges against him in early December.

The former coach faces a laundry list of drug and drug distribution related charges and has already been released on a $50,000 bond, per North Carolina NBC affiliate WITN. There has been no comment or sense of whether he would consider attempting a return to coaching after his legal ordeal concludes.