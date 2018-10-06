VIDEO: N.C. HS kicker connects on 65-yard field goal in warmups

First, the caveat: No, this kick wasn’t delivered in a game. That doesn’t mean it isn’t impressive.

Western Alamance High School kicker Joshua Karty from Elon, N.C. was warming up for his team’s game against Person High School when his coaches lined him up for a 65-yard attempt.

Yes, a 65-yard attempt. Karty wasn’t intimidated. In fact, he didn’t even flinch, stepping back and hoofing a ball that soared through the left side of the uprights with room to spare.

As it stands, even though the pregame attempt didn’t count, it was still probably the most impressive play of Friday night’s contest, in which Western Alamance cruised to a 20-3 victory. More impressive yet? Western Alamance assistant coach Michael Maness claimed on Twitter that Karty has hit attempts from this far multiple times this season.

Let’s all hope he gets to attempt one during a game at some point in the season.