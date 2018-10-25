N.C. HS volleyball players injured in bus crash with coach driving

A pair of North Carolina high school volleyball players was injured when a bus driven by the school’s head coach was involved in an accident, one which officials believe may have been caused by a medical condition affecting the coach.

As reported by the Associated Press, two Robbinsville (N.C.) High School volleyball players were injured when a bus driven by their coach Kadey Phillips crashed on its way to a playoff match on Tuesday morning.

While the injuries were not believed to be life threatening, they were still potentially significant. The Associated Press cited the mother of one of the injured players, Jessica Davis, who claimed both her daughter and the other injured player were being evaluated for concussion syndromes. Davis’ daughter was also allegedly being evaluated for a possible neck injury.

Phillips’ job is not in threat, according to Robbinsville principal David Matheson, and they believe her brief unconsciousness may have been brought on by low blood sugar.