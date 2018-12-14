N.C. HS football coach arrested for selling drugs at school

A North Carolina high school football coach was arrested this week and accused of selling drugs on school property.

Goldsboro (N.C.) High School assistant football coach William Bradford McIntyre, 28, is facing six felony charges, according to a Facebook post from the city’s police department.

Authorities said in the post that they received a tip about a school employee selling narcotics on the school campus and identified McIntyre as a suspect.

Officers say they found more than four pounds of marijuana in his home, as well as narcotics packaging and re-packaging materials. McIntyre also faces charges for carrying a concealed firearm.

McIntyre was placed on leave Dec. 6, but on Tuesday, he resigned his position as an instructional assistant and assistant football coach. He had only been hired in August, Durham’s WTVD reports.

On Wednesday, McIntyre turned himself in.