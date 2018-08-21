N.C. QB in medically induced coma dies days after being found unconscious

Davyne Simpson, the expected starting quarterback for Independence High in North Carolina, has instead died in a hospital more than eight days in a medically induced coma.

According to the News & Observer, Simpson was found unconscious on August 11 and was rushed to a local hospital. It was unknown what caused Simpson to fall into a coma, but he was quickly placed in a medically induced coma with the hope that he would eventually stabilize and be taken out.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete was a potentially transformational player for Independence, with the speed that earned him the nickname “Flash” and the size and athleticism to make the most of it.

Now, with the quarterback gone, the support and attention that Simpson’s Independence teammates hoped to drive to his recovery will instead serve as part of a memorial to his talent and, perhaps, the framework of his legacy.

Rock outside Independence HS painted for QB Davyne Simpson, “Flash,” who died yesterday after being found unconscious several days ago. @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/cgXZA3ri7f — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) August 20, 2018

“When I saw it, I sat there for a minute, put my phone away,” Simpson’s friend Tayler Teti told Charlotte news network WSOC. “It was tough to process it.”

Teti’s sentiment is certainly shared by Simpson’s teammates, who now enter the season without one of their primary leaders.