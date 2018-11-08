N.C. school administrators: No evidence fans taunted soccer player about deceased dad

An investigation by officials at a North Carolina high school has found a mother’s claim that students taunted her son about his deceased father during a soccer game was unfounded.

As WRAL reports, Nancy Pederson Winkler posted to Facebook over the weekend, claiming that fans from C.E. Jordan High School (Durham, N.C.) yelled “Where’s your dad?” to her son, a goalie for Walter Hines Page High School (Greensboro, N.C.). Winkler said in the post that her husband died three years ago after a battle with colon cancer.

An investigation by officials at a North Carolina high school has found a mother’s claim that students taunted her son about his deceased father during a soccer game was unfounded.

As WRAL reports, Nancy Pederson Winkler posted to Facebook over the weekend, claiming that fans from C.E. Jordan High School (Durham, N.C.) yelled “Where’s your dad?” to her son, a goalie for Walter Hines Page High School. Winkler said in the post that her husband died three years ago after a battle with colon cancer.

Winkler claimed that Jordan students researched opposing team members in order to heckle them.

Jordan High School officials countered, however, saying that after interviews with students, faculty members and parents in the stands, while they found students had used information that Page students posted on social media to taunt them, they did not use that particular taunt.

Administrators told WRAL and other outlets that two Jordan students and a former student followed some Page players on social media and that group was admonished by an assistant coach following those comments, school officials said.

Game officials and school administrators said they did not witness any additional inappropriate behavior that fit the incident Winkler described.

Per WRAL, Jordan administrators said students did yell the common taunt, “Who’s your daddy?” during the game, but the investigation into Winkler’s allegations determined that those students weren’t aware that any Page players had lost their fathers.

“Principal Taylor’s investigation was unable to find evidence of the most severe allegations, but also indicates that a refresher in good sportsmanship would be helpful for the entire student body,” Jordan High School officials said in a statement obtained by WRAL.

Administrators said, per WRAL, that all Jordan students will complete a sportsmanship class from the National Federation of High School Sports before Thanksgiving.