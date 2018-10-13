N.C. school replaces principal who had student remove Trump jersey

A week after asking a student to remove a jersey that bore President Donald Trump’s name on the back, a North Carolina high school principal has been replaced.

The Harnett County (N.C.) school system on Friday announced a new principal for Harnett Central High School (Angier, N.C.). As the district said, per the News & Observer and other outlets, the change is related to the actions taken by former Harnett Central Principal Cindy Gordon last week in asking the student not to wear the Trump shirt with the number “45” on front and back.

The district announced leadership changes at several of its schools, including Harnett Central, on Friday afternoon. The changes are “effective immediately,” according to the district news release. Catherine Jones moves from principal at Harnett Primary School (Dunn, N.C.) to Harnett Central High.

A father tells me his son was asked by the school principal to remove this jersey during a patriotic-themed football game after people complained. Dad, a registered Democrat, says his son complied but felt humiliated. @HarnettCoSchool says it supports expression not disruptions pic.twitter.com/W9U9v2vBLF — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 10, 2018

As WTVD-TV reported, the high school had encouraged students to dress with a patriotic theme for the football game on Oct. 5.

Harnett Central parent Mike Collins told WTVD that the high school’s principal asked his 18-year-old son to remove the Trump jersey because it was “too political” for some at the football game.

“Again, we want to emphasize that Harnett County Schools supports and affirms students’ rights to express themselves — including wearing clothing expressing political messages or supporting political candidates or officeholders — in ways that are not expected to disrupt school or school events,” the district news release said, per the News & Observer.

As Collins family attorney Tony Buzzard told The News & Observer, “We’re very pleased that the school board and the county were quick to resolve the issue.”

Buzzard added that the family wanted the board to recognize what had happened and that he’s not sure whether the family might consider any further action.