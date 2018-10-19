N.C. State commit Joseph Shimko celebrates All-American Bowl selection

Wall High School (Belmar, N.J.) long snapper Joseph Shimko received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

The 6-foot, 210-pound long snapper is ranked No. 5 in the country at his position, according to 247Sports and will be the only Wolfpack commit playing in the All-American Bowl.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.