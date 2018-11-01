N.C. State commit Savion Jackson ready for Under Armour glory

Clayton (N.C.) High School defensive end Savion Jackson received his Under Armour All-American jersey Thursday morning at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I feel very honored to get the jersey and play in the game,” Jackson told USA TODAY. “I was highly recruited and well-ranked, so I knew I had a shot at it, but the first time they offered me I was very honored to get the offer.”

The top overall prospect in the state of North Carolina, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher is ranked as the No. 5 defensive end prospect in the nation and a top-35 overall recruit in the Class of 2019 per ESPN.

He committed to North Carolina State in June and has remained steadfast in his pledge despite interest from any number of the nation’s other top programs. His decision makes him one of the most highly-rated recruits in recent North Carolina State history.

“I’m done (with recruiting),” Jackson said. “That’s the school I’m going to 100 percent. I feel really comfortable about my decision. When I get there, I’ll be ready to go. I’m happy with my decision.

“N.C. State was my second or third offer, so I’ve been talking to them for a very longtime. I’ve grown with them and grown to love them. They talk to my Mom all the time and she got comfortable with them. My family can come to all the games, and I can play early, those are the biggest things that made it feel right for me.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.