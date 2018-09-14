N.J. broadcaster breaks arm on sideline while filming game

It’s universally accepted that football is a dangerous sport … for the athletes. When that risk spreads to those on the sidelines there’s a whole new level of concern.

That’s precisely what unfolded in New Jersey, where a broadcaster was flattened by a pair of players who went crashing into the sideline. It’s an occupational hazard, but still one that still was new to Pete Thompson, who co-hosts the SNJ Today high school football show. And as reported by the Press of Atlantic City, Thompson’s unfortunate placement on the sideline of the Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City game set the stage for a gruesome broken arm.

“My initial thought was that this is going to be a pretty good highlight,” Thompson told the Press. “I tried to get up, and I couldn’t figure out where my left arm was.”

Thompson now faces a lengthy six-week recovery as his arm heals, a period which will keep him off the sidelines, but also remind him of all the connections he’s made with others in New Jersey and elsewhere, as he told the Press.