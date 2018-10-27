N.J. kicker who battled back from cancer hits game-winning field goal

The Mainland Regional High School senior place-kicker missed a season and a half of football a few… https://t.co/wa3CZIYzjv — Mark Melhorn (@ACPressMelhorn) October 27, 2018

A New Jersey high school football kicker’s courageous comeback from battling cancer culminated Friday night with a game-winning field goal.

Mainland Regional High School (Linwood, N.J.) senior Sean Carey missed a season and a half of football several years ago after being diagnosed with cancer in his right hip, the Press of Atlantic City reports. Friday night, Carey booted a career-long 41-yard field goal with one second remaining in regulation to clinch a 24-21 victory for his team.

“This was something I’ve been dreaming about since last December,” Carey told the Press after the game. “And it finally happened tonight.”

Per the Press, Ocean City had seemingly forced overtime a minute earlier, tying the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Mainland reached Ocean City’s 19-yard line as the clock wound down, followed by a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty that moved the ball to the 24.

A lefty kicker, Carey told the Press he wasn’t worried since the wind was at his back. He booted the winning kick through with room to spare.

He is 6 for 6 on field goals this season and hasn’t missed an extra point.

“Once we were going with the wind, I knew I had a chance,” Carey told the Press. “I’ve been hitting 50-yarders in practice, so it was cool to finally make one over 40 in a game.”

The win earned Mainland (6-2) at least a share of the West Jersey Football League Independence Division title.

“For Sean to make that kick under those circumstances was unbelievable,” Chuck Smith told the Press. “I know the wind was at his back, but for him to make under that kind of pressure and after all he’s been through is great for him.”