N.J. Little Leaguer 'Big Al' Delia sets web on fire with 'I hit dingers' intro

We do not know what Alfred Delia currently weighs. We don’t know who came up with his nickname. What we do know is that the combination of his nickname, physique and self confidence made him the breakout star of the run to the Little League World Series, even if his Middletown, N.J. team couldn’t make it to the big dance.

As noted by our friends at the Asbury Park Press, this was Delia in his ESPN intro before N.J.’s Mid-Atlantic regional tournament game against Maryland:

Welp, found my favorite baseball player ever. pic.twitter.com/8S95NVIqb0 — Sports Liker (@Ianmurray7) August 10, 2018

Unfortunately for all of America, Delia and his teammates couldn’t keep up with their counterparts from Maryland, falling 11-1. But not before Delia was a bona fide internet sensation, the kind of which could end up being the biggest to come out around Williamsport’s annual tournament in 2018.

It gave birth to moments like this:

And this:

The best thing that could happen now would be a Big Al cameo at some point in the future, perhaps aided by an ESPN broadcast? Let’s make it happen, ESPN.