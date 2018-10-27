N.J. youth football coach charged with body-slamming parent

Lawrence youth football coach charged with body-slamming parent https://t.co/ClcugGaTbU via @Trentonian — Sulaiman AbdurRahman (@sabdurr) October 27, 2018

A youth football coach in New Jersey is being charged with fourth-degree simple assault in connection with an incident that occurred last Saturday.

As The Trentonian reports, Lawrence (N.J.) Junior Cardinals coach Bryan M. Carter is accused of body-slamming a parent while performing the duties of a football coach in the presence of numerous children under 16.

According a news release from Lawrence Township Police to The Trentonian and other outlets, Carter, 38, of Ewing, N.J., grabbed a 53-year-old Florence, N.J., man by the chest and threw him to the ground after a sideline tackle had caused a disturbance amongst players, coaches and parents.

The Trentonian reports that, two days after the incident, Lawrence Police Detective David Burns signed a complaint summons charging Carter with the assault. The coach ultimately turned himself in on Wednesday, and was processed and released on a summons pending court.

Per The Trentonian, the complaint summons says Carter purposely and knowingly caused bodily injury to the victim at a school or community-sponsored youth sports event, lifting the victim up and throwing him to the ground.

Talaya Stevens‎, a parent of a Lawrence Cardinals player, posted a Facebook comment on the Lawrence Junior Cardinals Facebook page Friday afternoon expressing support for the popular youth organization, per The Trentonian.

“As a parent of a child on the 135 team I would personally like to say THANK YOU to all of the coaches of each and every team,” Stevens said. “I’m sure as parents myself included we haven’t said it enough. We know from August to November you leave your jobs to come and coach our kids. You show them the fundamentals of what football, friendships, and brotherhood is all about. I know it’s been a rough week for the organization but many of us as parents support you and we believe in you and what you have instilled in our boys. This shall pass and we will move on to be bigger and better than ever before.”

Per The Trentonian, Carter played junior football in Lawrence and was a member of the Lawrence High football team in 1999.

Carter has no prior criminal history in New Jersey, but could potentially serve 18 months behind bars if convicted.